Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Reveals the Touching Meaning Behind His New Haircut Following Stoke Win

Nowadays, with the rise of social media and their increased marketability, footballers can put as much effort into maintaining a specific look as they do when they're on the pitch. Every week it seems the likes of Paul Pogba or Tiemoue Bakayoko will be sporting a new barnet (while Hector Bellerin refuses to cut his, against all sense).

And as Arsenal faced off against Stoke at the weekend, it seemed the Gunners' new boy Aubameyang had indulged his vanity, deciding to don a fancy new do.

However, there was a touching message behind his new hairstyle that had the name Marina bleached into the side of his head. The Gabonese striker chose the style as a tribute to his grandmother who passed away last week.

Speaking on the meaning of the name in his hair, Aubameyang said: "[Marina] is my grandmother's name. She passed away last week so this is my dedication to her."





Taking to Instagram, the striker also paid tribute to his grandmother, writing: "One last smile that showed you were the nicer. One last trip to your village which I was happy to be with you.





"You gave me so much love, you taught me so many things, I speak Spanish because of you. I'm proud to be your little son. One last kiss to tell you goodbye. Un beso muy fuerte te quiero mucho mémé / grandma / abuela. RIP."

The African forward put in an impressive shift in the 3-0 win over the Potters on Sunday, notching a brace before allowing Alexandre Lacazette take a late penalty in order to regain some confidence - an ideal performance to dedicate to his grandmother.

Naturally, Arsenal fans were quick to take notice of Aubameyang's touching gesture and selfless attitude on the pitch and were full of praise for the new recruit.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had ‘Marina’ shaved in his head to pay respect to his late grandmother, who sadly passed away last week. Lovely gesture, @Aubameyang7! #afc pic.twitter.com/cTwdSeOmGR — afcstuff (@afcstuff) April 1, 2018



