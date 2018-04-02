Sevilla vs Bayern Munich Preview: Classic Encounter, Key Battle, Team News & More

Sevilla welcome reigning and impending Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich to the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán on Tuesday as they look to gain the upper hand in their two-legged Champions League quarter final meeting.

The Spanish side had their confidence shot at the weekend after throwing away a two-goal lead over Barcelona, while Bayern will be on cloud nine after securing an outstanding 6-0 over Borussia Dortmund in Der Klassiker.

Here's everything you need to know about Tuesday's match.

Classic Encounter

Ahead of their meeting in the Champions League this week, let's look back on the only previous game between Sevilla and Bayern Munich.





The Bavarians travelled to the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán in 1992 to take part in a friendly match that was arranged to present new signing Diego Maradona, who had just served a 15-month ban for cocaine use, to the Nervionenses' supporters for the first time.





An out of shape Maradona played a crucial part in two goals as he lined up alongside the likes of Diego Simeone and Rafa Paz, as well as a young Davor Šuker, as Sevilla cruised to a 3-1 win despite going a goal behind.

Key Battle





Sergio Escudero vs Thomas Müller & Joshua Kimmich

Bayern duo Thomas Müller and Joshua Kimmich are two players you could argue won't be playing in their natural positions on Tuesday.

The Germany international's will likely combine down the Bavarians' right side in midweek and, as they have shown countless time this season, they will be Bayern's biggest attacking outlet.

Müller is one of the most intelligent players in European football and his versatility is key to Bayern's success. As Philipp Lahm's successor in Bayern's back four, Kimmich will offer the visitors extra quality in attack as well as a no-nonsense approach to defending. The man tasked with keeping the German pair quiet will likely be Sevilla's stand-in captain, Sergio Escudero. Although exciting prospect Guilherme Arana will be desperate to start on Tuesday, Vincenzo Montella is expected to keep his faith in the former Schalke left back. Team News

Both Éver Banega and Sébastien Corchia will be missing for the Nervionenses on Tuesday. The former is serving a suspension and will be available for the second leg at the Allianz Arena, while the latter continues to sit out with a groin injury. Bayern Munich have been boosted by seeing Manuel Neuer return to training but the 32-year-old is still unavailable for selection. Kingsley Coman will join the German goalkeeper on the sidelines after suffering a recent ankle injury - a problem that will also deny Juan Bernat a return to Spain on Tuesday. Potential Sevilla Starting Lineup: Rico, Mercado, Kjaer, Lenglet, Escudero, N'Zonzi, Pizarro, Navas, Vazquez, Correa, Muriel.





Potential Bayern Munich Starting Lineup: Ulreich, Kimmich, Süle, Hummels, Alaba, Martínez, Thiago, James, Müller, Ribéry, Lewandowski.

Prediction

Sevilla and Bayern could serve up one of the best games of the Champions League quarter finals this season.

The Nervionenses' achievement of knocking Manchester United out of the competition has largely been played down, with fans and media alike instead choosing to criticise José Mourinho's tactics.





That being said, Bayern are a different kettle of fish entirely. The Bavarians will have the chance to win their sixth straight league title against Augsburg on Saturday and have just cruised to a 6-0 win against Borussia Dortmund.





Prediction: Sevilla 1-4 Bayern Munich