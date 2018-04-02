Stoke City Boss Paul Lambert Calls for VAR in the Premier League After 3-0 Loss to Arsenal

Stoke City manager Paul Lambert has laid into the match officials following his side's 3-0 Premier League loss to Arsenal on Sunday, claiming that the implementation of VAR would have aided his team.

Speaking after the defeat, via Sky Sports, the former Wolves manager said: "I thought we were really hard done by. The first penalty isn't a penalty. I will go and see the referee, but it's not going to change anything. He's got to be 100 per cent right that's a penalty. Clearly, the TV shows it's not.

"Bruno (Martins Indi) says straightaway afterwards that he got a toe-poke on the ball and the TV sees it. I've seen VAR work. I saw it in Germany and it worked seamlessly, absolutely no problem at all. We bring it over here and it seems to be confusing. In those sort of instances (the first penalty), absolutely (it should be used)."

"Because the way the game's going, the referees maybe need a little bit of help as well. In big moments in big games, I think you've got to be 100 per cent right to call them, especially in the magnitude of the game. It was a game-changer."

FT: The final whistle blows, all three points head @Arsenal's way (3-0) #SCFC pic.twitter.com/B08yeRyChX — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) April 1, 2018

Despite a spirit display for the first three quarters of the match, the Potters crumbled towards the end of the game, with a series of errors allowing Arsenal to score three goals in fifteen minutes. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang gave the Gunners the lead with a penalty, before doubling his tally soon after. Alexandre Lacazette made it three late on, with another penalty.





