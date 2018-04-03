Borussia Dortmund Set Their Sights on Celtic's Rising Star Kristoffer Ajer

Borussia Dortmund have made known their intentions of signing Celtic's youngster Kristoffer Ajer, having been impressed by his recent form for both club and country.

The 19-year-old central defender has enjoyed a stellar breakthrough season at Park Head under the tutelage of Brendan Rodgers, and according to Sunday People Borussia Dortmund are ready to make contact over a potential move.

The young Norwegian has drawn comparisons to former Celtic star Virgil van Dijk due to his physical prowess and technical ability, and is highly rated by Rodgers.

Judging by the impact Van Dijk has had on Liverpool's fragile defence, Dortmund would hope for a similar impact from Ajer - having shipped six goals away to Bayern Munich on the weekend.

Dortmund see Ajer as a potentially vital piece in the puzzle to bridge the gap to Bayern in what is becoming an increasingly uncompetitive Bundesliga.

Ajer is currently contracted at Celtic until 2020 and the club are keen to offer an improved contract in an attempt to stave of any interest in their player, who has become a mainstay in Celtic's defence.

The 6ft 4" defender, who in the past has expressed his desire to move to a bigger club, will have a decision to make come the summer as to whether he's ready to take the next step in his career.