Everton to Battle La Liga Sides in Race to Sign ADO Den Haag Defender Wilfried Kanon

Premier League side Everton will fight it out with La Liga's Villarreal, Real Betis and Eibar to sign Den Haag defender Wilfried Kanon.

The Sun claims Everton boss Sam Allardyce is looking to add a new centre back to his ranks this summer, and 24-year-old Kanon has caught the eye with his performances in the Dutch Eredivisie.

The Ivory Coast international has made 84 appearances in the Dutch top flight since joining Den Haag in 2013, but the defender is reportedly keen to join one of Europe's elite leagues.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

Everton could land Kanon for a small transfer fee of £2m, but they will have to fight off a host of La Liga sides to secure the Ivorian centre back.

Villarreal would like the 24-year-old to follow in the footsteps of fellow countryman Eric Bailly, who played for the Spanish side before moving to Manchester United. While Real Betis and Eibar have both shown interest in the Eredivisie star.

The Merseyside club were given hope in January when Kanon, who won the African Cup of Nations with Ivory Coast in 2015, spoke of how he would like to follow in the footsteps of Didier Drogba, who played in the Premier League for eight seasons with Chelsea.

ISSOUF SANOGO/GettyImages

And although Stamford Bridge is the destination where the defender admitted he dreams of playing, Everton could offer him the opportunity to make a name for himself in the Premier League.

The Toffees are reportedly also keen on signing striker Callum Wilson from Bournemouth and Juventus midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah, as Sam Allardyce looks to improve the side that he inherited from Ronald Koeman in order to mount a more successful campaign next season.