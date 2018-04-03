Home Grown Liverpool Defender's Surprising Link to Former Man Utd Manager Sir Alex Ferguson Revealed

Anfield home grown star Trent Alexander-Arnold is Liverpool through and through. He was born in the West Derby suburb of the city and joined the Reds' academy at the age of just six. He then excelled at youth level and made his first-team debut last season.

Still only 19 years of age, Alexander-Arnold has played 24 times in all competitions so far this season, including starting six of the last seven Premier League games and the crucial first leg in the Champions League annihilation of Porto.

The youngster was identified as a future star by Steven Gerrard in 2015 and nothing has happened since to suggest that prediction is anything other than accurate.

But despite bleeding Liverpool red, Alexander-Arnold also carries close connections to the club's fiercest rivals, Manchester United.

As was first brought to mainstream attention by the press in 2016 soon after his senior debut, Alexander-Arnold's uncle, John Alexander, was United's club secretary until last September when he retired. A former footballer himself, Liverpool-born Alexander was previously club secretary at Tottenham, but began work at Old Trafford in July 2010.

Alexander-Arnold's other major link to United concerns Sir Alex Ferguson and was explained during a recent New York Times feature on the teenage player's admirable community work - he happily gives his free time to help local charity 'An Hour For Others', after initially becoming involved while still a Liverpool youth team player.

The legendary former United manager referred to a Doreen Carling in his autobiography as being his 'first steady girlfriend'. They dated for around 18 months before she moved to begin a new life in New York. But Carling, as it turns out, is Alexander-Arnold's grandmother.

Her move stateside is also the reason that Alexander-Arnold, who has represented England at every age group from Under-16 through to Under-21, is eligible to play international football for the United States should he wish to in the future.

Ferguson is said to have once asked Alexander-Arnold why he signed with Liverpool and not United, with the player apparently explaining that his mum 'doesn't drive on the motorways' and it therefore would presumably have been difficult travelling to Manchester.

