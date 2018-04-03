Huddersfield's Elias Kachunga Out for the Rest of the Season With Ankle Ligament Injury

Huddersfield Town will be unable to select Elias Kachunga for the rest of the season after he sustained ankle ligament damage in the 1-0 defeat to Newcastle.

The Terriers attacker was withdrawn from the action on 56 minutes after a heavy challenge by on-loan Magpies forward Kenedy at St.James' Park, despite trying to soldier on for the cause.

Huddersfield took to their official site on Tuesday morning to confirm that Kachunga had undergone a scan on the affected area and, due to the severity of the injury, would be ruled out for the final six games of the campaign.

Manager David Wagner said: “Everyone is absolutely gutted for ‘Kache’, because we have all seen how hard he worked to get back to fitness after the knee injury he picked up late last year. For this to happen to him so soon again is cruel.

“We will give him all the support we can as he recovers, and I know he will do everything he can to be back as soon as possible.

“We have six very exciting games left to play this season and, although he is disappointed and angry now, Elias will still be a big part of the group as we battle to secure our Premier League place for next season. He’s an amazingly positive character.”

Kachunga was only making his first start for Huddersfield in almost four months due to a lengthy knee issue he suffered last December, and this latest setback will prove to be another cruel blow for the 25-year-old.

The DR Congo international joined the Yorkshire side on a permanent basis last summer after a successful season-long loan move from Ingolstadt in Germany last season.

He bagged a goal and an assist in 20 appearances during this term - a strike and assist which added to the 13 and five he accrued in 48 matches for Wagner's men last season.

