Real Madrid Boss Zinedine Zidane Searching for 'Mole' Who Leaked Team Before PSG Clash

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has been left angered with a 'mole' in the dressing room, after the Frenchman's tactics were reportedly leaked before the team's Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain.

The 45-year-old made a late decision to change his team for the game at the Bernabeu by starting Spanish international Isco in the attacking midfield role. However, according to El Confidencial, PSG boss Unai Emery got information of the tactical tweak ahead of the game.

Despite being privy to information from inside the Real dressing room, the French club still crashed out of the competition thanks to a 5-2 aggregate score.





The report claims that Zidane has been left furious with the leaked information, and is now on the look out for those responsible.





This is not the first time that information from the Real changing room has found its way to the outside world. Tactics have previously found their way to the Spanish press, as well as the extent of player injuries.

Zidane works hard to keep information in house, often teasing the press with information about team selection. "You are going to see who plays tomorrow," is his usual response when questioned about his starting eleven.

The latest possibility of somebody inside the dressing room has caused unrest within the club.

There has also been uncertainty over the manager's future, with Zidane admitting last week that his future is dependent on results over the next few weeks.

Los Blancos will have finished preparations for the first leg of their Champions League tie against Juventus on Tuesday, as they look to defend the title for the third year running.