Spurs Star Equals Chelsea's Eden Hazard's Goal Involvement Record for First 100 Premier League Games

Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli marked his 100th Premier League game on Sunday, and he did it in style, as he bagged himself a brace against Chelsea in the London Derby to guide Spurs to an historic victory at Stamford Bridge.

That double on Sunday took him level with the Blues' Eden Hazard for goals and assists in their first century of games in England's top division. Both players were involved in 61 goals in their first 100 matches.

Dele Alli now has as many goals and assists in his first 100 Premier League games (61) as Eden Hazard had. — bet365 (@bet365) April 1, 2018

Alli has been under scrutiny from critics over his performances this term, but surely this stat shows that the criticism has been largely unfair on the 21-year-old.

Hazard is thought of as one of the best players in the Premier League, so for Alli to have equalled his tally and to have done it at such an early age is an impressive feat.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

The Chelsea star made his first 100 appearances in the league between the ages of 21 and 24. Alli has achieved it between the ages of 19 and 21, showing he has reached such great heights so early on in his career.

At 21-years-old, Premier League legends Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard and Paul Scholes were all nowhere near Alli when it came to involvement in goals.

At 21 ⚽️



Steven Gerrard:

10 ⚽️

1 assist 😮



Frank Lampard

16 ⚽️

17 assists



Paul scholes

15 ⚽️

0 assists 🤔



Dele Alli

36⚽️

28 assists 🤗



Astonishing 💯✅ pic.twitter.com/bvG7W2L61Y — TAS🔵⚪️ (@coys100) April 2, 2018

Gerrard (11), Lampard (33) and Scholes (15), were a long way off of the Spurs star's combined 61 goals and assists at this stage in their careers.

And Lampard is the highest scoring midfielder in Premier League history, so stats could suggest that Alli is on his way to take that title.