Twitter Goes Head Over Heels for Ronaldo Masterclass As Juve Suffer Deja Vu Against Real Madrid

By 90Min
April 03, 2018

Champions League holders Real Madrid are now all but through to the Champions League semi-final after beating Juventus 0-3 at the Allianz Stadium on Tuesday night.

A brace from Cristiano Ronaldo and another from Marcelo did the trick for the Spanish side against the team who the faced in last year's final. Somewhat predictably, it was the five-time Ballon d'Or winning Portuguese star who left the internet ablaze with his second goal - an incredible bicycle kick that resigned a stunned Gigi Buffon and his Juve teammates to their fate.

Safe to say, Twitter enjoyed it...

Even the Juve fans knew when to simply stand and applaud...

Meanwhile Paulo Dybala got quite a different reaction for his own high foot...

