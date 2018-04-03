Twitter Goes Head Over Heels for Ronaldo Masterclass As Juve Suffer Deja Vu Against Real Madrid

Champions League holders Real Madrid are now all but through to the Champions League semi-final after beating Juventus 0-3 at the Allianz Stadium on Tuesday night.

A brace from Cristiano Ronaldo and another from Marcelo did the trick for the Spanish side against the team who the faced in last year's final. Somewhat predictably, it was the five-time Ballon d'Or winning Portuguese star who left the internet ablaze with his second goal - an incredible bicycle kick that resigned a stunned Gigi Buffon and his Juve teammates to their fate.

Safe to say, Twitter enjoyed it...

There is only a few of us who can do that — Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) April 3, 2018

Just look at the height Ronaldo was able to get for that overhead kick. I mean.... wow. Just sensational. pic.twitter.com/hy9MDYVW8L — Paddy Power (@paddypower) April 3, 2018

✅ Cristiano Ronaldo in training yesterday



✅ Cristiano Ronaldo vs. Juventus tonight.



🙌🏻 Perfect practice makes perfect pic.twitter.com/Oap9VbQVe1 — 360Sources (@360Sources) April 3, 2018

Zinedine Zidane's reaction to THAT goal 😂



"What have I just seen?!" 😳



Caption it... pic.twitter.com/1OXkMxBs5O — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 3, 2018

Badly needed VAR that game. Stop the play. Goal disallowed and red card for Ronaldo - dangerous high foot — Barney Ronay (@barneyronay) April 3, 2018

Even the Juve fans knew when to simply stand and applaud...

The entire Juventus stadium applauding Cristiano Ronaldo after his stunning goal. Respect. pic.twitter.com/n1c1fuDmWd — Deji Faremi (@deejayfaremi) April 3, 2018

This says everything...



Juventus fans stand and applaud a moment they'll never forget 👏



Take a bow, Cristiano! pic.twitter.com/KJaqtknGoO — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 3, 2018

opposition fans applauding a goal is objectively good and makes a moment significantly more memorable do not @ me — ty (@finalthrd) April 3, 2018

Meanwhile Paulo Dybala got quite a different reaction for his own high foot...