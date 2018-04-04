Arsenal & Manchester City Reportedly Interested in Signing Barcelona Wonderkid

Arsenal, Manchester City and a number of other European clubs are tracking Barcelona youth star Robert Navarro, with the youngster set to decide his future shortly.

Navarro is one of the best prospects at the club, but Barcelona now face a fight to keep him as the 15-year-old will be free to move clubs when he turns 16 on April 12.

According to Sport, Arsenal and Manchester City are both keeping an eye on the youngster's development, as well as Juventus and Monaco. The Gunners have previously signed other Barcelona prospects, such as Cesc Fabregas and more recently Hector Bellerin.

But the Citizens are in the best position to sign Navarro after already making a tempting offer for the player.

The Spaniard doesn't have a release clause in his contract, meaning any club that convinces him to join them will only have to pay formation rights.





Barcelona haven't made a firm offer yet to renew Navarro's contract at the club. But Navarro wants to know what Catalan club have planned for his future before making a decision. The Spaniard will hold talks with the club in the coming days.

Barcelona's senior side are currently leading La Liga, and are nine points clear of second-placed Atletico Madrid with only eight games remaining. But their next game will be in the Champions League as they prepare to play the first leg of their quarter final clash at home to Roma on Wednesday.