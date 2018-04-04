Cristiano Ronaldo has admitted he was taken aback by the Juventus fans' reaction to his overhead kick during their 3-0 Champions League win.

The Portuguese star put Madrid 1-0 up after just three minutes with a neat flick past Gianluigi Buffon, and that's how the first half stayed. Then in the 64th minute, a moment of magic from Ronaldo saw him score an incredible overhead kick - one of the all time great Champions League goals - and put his side 2-0 up.

What stunned many people was the reaction to the goal from the Juventus fans, who were visibly seen applauding Ronaldo as he wheeled away in celebration - true class act from the home fans.

The goal the world is talking about. Cristiano. Ronaldo. (via @FOXDeportes) pic.twitter.com/Z0BYMqfagU — Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) April 3, 2018

Ronaldo goal from the stands. The craziest thing? Watch the Juventus fans stand up immediately to appreciate it. Spectacular scenes. 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/iqVqHkjTiL — Connor (@TikiTakaConnor) April 3, 2018

Now Ronaldo has too reacted, thanking the Juve fans for their kind gesture and also admitted he's never had that happened to him before. He told UEFA.com (via FourFourTwo): "It was an unbelievable moment.

"I have to say thank you, Grazie, to all the supporters of Juventus. What they did for me was amazing. This has never happened in my career so far but I'm so happy."

Madrid further added to their lead just eight minutes later when Marcelo dribbled through the defense, and was able to tap the ball into an empty net to give Madrid a 3-0 lead.

Ronaldo broke yet another record last night by becoming the first player ever to score in 10 consecutive Champions League games, and took his tally this season to 39 goals in all competitions for Real Madrid.