Former England international and Chelsea captain Ray Wilkins has passed away in a hospital, aged 61, following a heart attack suffered last week.

Wilkins spent the last few years battling poor health, but was given the all-clear after successful double heart bypass surgery in July.

It was last week that the 61-year-old went into cardiac arrest in his home before being rushed to St George's hospital in Tooting, London - where he was put into an induced coma.

However, in a critical condition throughout Easter weekend, Wilkins couldn't pull through, and passed away on Tuesday afternoon. A devastating loss of a man held in the highest of regards around the footballing world

The former Chelsea and AC Milan midfielder has spent the last few years working within the media - appearing as a pundit on Sky Sports and alongside Alan Brazil on TalkSport despite his health problems.