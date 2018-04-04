Ray Wilkins played for Chelsea, Manchester United, AC Milan, PSG, QPR and more and coached the Blues in his storied career.
Former England international and Chelsea captain Ray Wilkins has passed away in a hospital, aged 61, following a heart attack suffered last week.
Wilkins spent the last few years battling poor health, but was given the all-clear after successful double heart bypass surgery in July.
It was last week that the 61-year-old went into cardiac arrest in his home before being rushed to St George's hospital in Tooting, London - where he was put into an induced coma.
However, in a critical condition throughout Easter weekend, Wilkins couldn't pull through, and passed away on Tuesday afternoon. A devastating loss of a man held in the highest of regards around the footballing world
The former Chelsea and AC Milan midfielder has spent the last few years working within the media - appearing as a pundit on Sky Sports and alongside Alan Brazil on TalkSport despite his health problems.