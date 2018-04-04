Twitter Reacts to Man City's 'Nightmare' Capitulation in Unexpected UCL Thumping From Liverpool

Wednesday night saw Liverpool take one step into the Champions League semi-final with an incredible - and hugely unexpected - 3-0 victory over Manchester City... and fans were absolutely loving it.

Early goals from Mohamed Salah, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Sadio Mane set the precedent in what was a dominant display from the Reds. Pep Guardiola was left clueless as a Jurgen Klopp masterclass outwitted his managerial opponent, and all but guaranteed progression into the next round.

Let's see what Twitter made of it all...

What kind of black magic has Liverpool done to city. This is like the Liverpool vs Man City before the Arab money 😂😂 — 🤟🏾 (@ahmedjamah41) April 4, 2018

Just in case you are missing the Man City vs Liverpool game, here are the updates so far pic.twitter.com/lvUtUmYTxs — WWW.KRAKS.CO (@KraksTV) April 4, 2018

Guardiola’s nightmares are just filled with hundreds of Jurgen Klopps, mad eyed with a toothy yellow grin, chuckling away at the Spaniard’s lack of hair — Ben Davies (@BenDavies__) April 4, 2018

Worst I’ve seen David Silva play in a long, long time, mind. All credit to Liverpool’s pressure for that. — Scott Saunders (@_scottsaunders) April 4, 2018

Kyle Walker is the sort of player who is amazing until you need him to be. — tehTrunk (@tehTrunk) April 4, 2018

Jesus totally missing tonight. Not been seen since Easter Sunday — Mèmžℹ (@Durchiga) April 4, 2018

Pep’s half time team talk pic.twitter.com/mVW3wTijd2 — True Geordie (@TrueGeordieTG) April 4, 2018

People tweeting about the Barca game pic.twitter.com/tIZs1E9gB6 — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) April 4, 2018

Pre-emptively copyrighting ‘Eastlandbul’ for when City level it up in the return leg — Tom Victor (@tomvictor) April 4, 2018

Delph didn't actually start, but this next one is still pretty funny - and include a top quality meme currently circulating social media...

When Delph see’s Salah running at him tonight. 😂 pic.twitter.com/Tej9KaFuVF — Football Vines (@FootballVines) April 4, 2018

If there was one bad thing for the Reds coming away from Wednesday night, it was the fact that leading scorer Salah was forced off early on in the second half with an injury, and a long term lay off for the Egyptian could prove devastating for the Merseyside outfit.

Every Liverpool fan now waiting for an update on Salah...#LIVMCI pic.twitter.com/J5F9E1f47B — 90min (@90min_Football) April 4, 2018

So, in a nutshell, Liverpool were VERY good and City were simply outplayed at Anfield - not for the first time this season.

It very much seems like Klopp is Pep Guardiola's kryptonite, and City have an Everest sized mountain to climb if they want any hope of making it through to the semi final. With that said, we've seen it happen before; just throw it back to the goalfest that was Paris Saint-Germain vs Barcelona last season, or even all the way back to 2005 when Liverpool did in 45 minutes against AC Milan.

The tie isn't completely over, but Liverpool will no doubt have one eye on the next round.