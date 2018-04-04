Twitter Reacts to Man City's 'Nightmare' Capitulation in Unexpected UCL Thumping From Liverpool

By 90Min
April 04, 2018

Wednesday night saw Liverpool take one step into the Champions League semi-final with an incredible - and hugely unexpected - 3-0 victory over Manchester City... and fans were absolutely loving it.

Early goals from Mohamed Salah, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Sadio Mane set the precedent in what was a dominant display from the Reds. Pep Guardiola was left clueless as a Jurgen Klopp masterclass outwitted his managerial opponent, and all but guaranteed progression into the next round.

Let's see what Twitter made of it all...

Delph didn't actually start, but this next one is still pretty funny - and include a top quality meme currently circulating social media...

If there was one bad thing for the Reds coming away from Wednesday night, it was the fact that leading scorer Salah was forced off early on in the second half with an injury, and a long term lay off for the Egyptian could prove devastating for the Merseyside outfit.

So, in a nutshell, Liverpool were VERY good and City were simply outplayed at Anfield - not for the first time this season.

It very much seems like Klopp is Pep Guardiola's kryptonite, and City have an Everest sized mountain to climb if they want any hope of making it through to the semi final. With that said, we've seen it happen before; just throw it back to the goalfest that was Paris Saint-Germain vs Barcelona last season, or even all the way back to 2005 when Liverpool did in 45 minutes against AC Milan.

The tie isn't completely over, but Liverpool will no doubt have one eye on the next round.

