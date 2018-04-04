Watford Chairman Reveals Ambitious Plans to Increase Vicarage Road Capacity by Almost 40%

Watford are in talks with their local council about the possibility of expanding the maximum capacity at Vicarage Road to 30,000 - a 39% increase on the stadium's current capacity.

The club's chairman and chief executive Scott Duxbury revealed how Watford are looking to expand either the Sir Elton John stand or Graham Taylor stand to make room for the extra seating.

Speaking at the club's popular 'At Our Place' event last week, Duxbury said that the Hornets are already in talks with Watford Borough Council over the proposed expansion.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

"We’ve engaged a company to conduct a survey to see how we can expand the stadium but still keep the aesthetic look we have now," Duxbury revealed, quoted by the Watford Observer.

"They are looking at the Sir Elton John stand and the Graham Taylor stand and seeing what is the most effective way for us to expand.

"We are already in dialogue with the council.

Henry Browne/GettyImages

"We are looking at two scenarios, one taking us to 25,000 and one taking us to 30,000. I would like to take us to 30,000 because it puts us in that tier of clubs just outside the top six."





The move is the latest exciting news from the club regarding the stadium, with plans recently unveiled to honour late club legend Graham Taylor with a statue to commemorate his achievements in Hertfordshire.





On the pitch this season, Watford have performed well, despite a shaky run of form throughout the middle of the season and are nine points above the relegation zone with only mathematical safety left to confirm.

The Hornets had a stunning start to the campaign and looked like they could challenge for a place in next season's Europa League under Marco Silva. However, after a dip in their results, the club looked towards manager Javi Gracia to rediscover their form and Watford are now on course to finish in the top half of the table.