Arsenal Edge Closer to Signing £10m-a-Year Sleeve Sponsorship Deal With Unnamed Company

In a bid to bridge the gap in commercial revenue in relation to their Premier League rivals Arsenal are closing in on a series of big-money contracts which is set to include a sleeve sponsorship deal worth £10m-per-year.

The Gunners have recently extended their sponsorship deal with Emirates, which includes stadium naming rights and shirt sponsorship, by signing a five-year extension worth in excess of £200m - on top of signing a cryptocurrency deal with US firm CashBet.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Arsenal are also being linked with a swap in kit suppliers from Puma to adidas which could see them rake in up to £50m-a-year as they look to boost their financial credentials to match those of their counterparts.

According to Goal, Arsenal are in advanced negotiations with an unnamed Subscription Video on Demand (SVOD) service for a sleeve sponsorship deal, which would see the north London club surpass Liverpool's annual earnings (£5m-per-year) from their respective contract with Western Union.

Remember those times that Arsenal were scared to even put Adidas stripes on the famous white sleeves as it would ruin their look? This club has lost all of its class https://t.co/juRu44I2Es — N (@KitManRamsey) April 5, 2018

The deal would also see the Gunners move ahead of Chelsea's earnings from their £8m-a-year contract with Alliance Tires and move level with Manchester City - the first club to secure sleeve advertising - who are tied to Korean company Nexen Tire on a £10m contract.

The sudden move to follow the trend of their Premier League rivals emerged following a change in terms from their previous agreement with Emirates which denied the club the opportunity to negotiate a separate deal for a sleeve sponsor.

Arsenal currently boast 26 sponsorship agreements with companies from across the world from Gatorade and Betfair to American bank MBNA.