Borussia Dortmund Set to Battle Tottenham in the Race to Sign Celta Vigo Striker Maxi Gomez

Borussia Dortmund have entered the race to sign Celta Vigo's 21-year-old striker Maxi Gomez, with Tottenham Hotspur the other principal contenders for one La Liga's breakthrough acts this season.

The Uruguayan has been linked with a move to Spurs for a while, and acknowledged their interest last month in an interview with AS Futbol, when he admitted: "it would be good to go to the Premier [League]."

However, according to subsequent reports from AS, the German giants have now also entered the race, hoping to persuade the striker to choose regular football over the back up role he would fulfil behind Harry Kane at White Hart Lane.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

The youngster has enjoyed a fruitful season in La Liga, netting 14 times in 29 appearances, and collecting three assists. Celta Vigo have purportedly set a €50m buyout clause in his contract, and thanks to the comparatively low wage he is on, he is clamouring for someone to trigger it.



While Spurs are notoriously stringent with their wage structure - leading to reports of a squad mutiny upon the revelation of Daniel Levy's own extortionate pay grade - they would surely be capable of throwing enough money to entice the forward.



Gomez has four caps for his national team so far, and is hoping to garner a call up for the World Cup this summer, where his profile could realistically expand if he performs to his capabilities.

With 10 bookings already accrued this season, his considerable ferocity is something to be both admired and harnessed by his prospective suitors, with Mauricio Pochettino notoriously adept at steering such sensibilities in the right direction.

However, Dortmund's proposition of a probable starting place could swing the tide in their favour.

