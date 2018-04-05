Burnley Goalkeeper Anders Lindegaard Signs New Contract to Stay at Turf Moor Until 2019

Burnley goalkeeper Anders Lindegaard has signed a new deal with the Clarets, keeping him at Turf Moor until June 2019.

As reported by Burnley's official website, the Denmark International has committed himself until at least the summer of 2019, having joined Sean Dyche's side as a free agent last September.

Lindegaard, now 33, is yet to register a senior appearance for the club and has been a journeyman since he left Manchester United in 2015 after five years with the Red Devils in which he played 29 times.

Lindegaard signs up to stay at Turf Moor https://t.co/UdD9cBszHB — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) April 5, 2018

Since his departure from Manchester, he has had spells with West Bromwich Albion, where he made just one appearance, and Preston North End, where he collected 24 but was still released at the end of his contract.

Despite not managing to get off the mark for the club from Lancashire, he has been on the bench for the last 27 Premier League games, deputising for Nick Pope in Tom Heaton's absence.

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

Pope, the Clarets' current number one, has been exceptional this season, earning himself his first England call-up for last month's international break.





In light of this progress, there have been more than a couple of interested onlookers, and the club are thus preparing a new and improved contract for the 25-year-old.

Meanwhile, fellow keeper and club captain Heaton is edging closer to his return to full fitness, after spending more than six months on the sidelines following his dislocated shoulder sustained against Crystal Palace in September.

