Former Assistant Manager Firmly Believes Crystal Palace Can Stay in the Premier League This Season

Former assistant and caretaker manager Keith Millen has voiced his belief that Crystal Palace will maintain their Premier League status, as the battle to avoid relegation heats up.

Millen, who worked at Selhurst Park for over four years, is now an assistant manager at MK Dons, but he retains his love for Roy Hodgson's side, having grown up in Croydon as a kid.

Speaking to the Croydon Advertiser, he praised Hodgson's impact at the club: "I think bringing Roy in really steadied the ship and he had a great start, and I think the main reason they have had a poor run is the amount of injuries they've had.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

"I speak to a lot of people there still and they can't believe how many injuries they've picked up, and not short term but long term - big players in that dressing room.

"The organisation that Roy brings to that club I think has kept them in the position they're in, and now they have got some players coming back, I am sure they will be good enough to win enough games to be safe this year.

"They have a decent run, and if they keep everyone fit then they have more than enough with Roy's experience, and Ray Lewington is with him as well, it looks a good setup."

The Eagles are currently sitting 17th in the Premier League table, two points above Southampton, who have a game in hand over the South Londoners.

Millen's current side MK Dons are in a similarly precarious position in League One - one place and one point above the drop zone, with Rochdale below them in possession of two games in hand.

However, the 51-year-old retains confidence in both sides: "I am sure and hopeful they will stay up. If we stay up at MK Dons as well then I'll have a good summer."