Gennaro Gattuso Hails 'Perfect' Defence Following Difficult Point in Milan Derby

AC Milan manager Gennaro Gattuso spoke highly of the defensive efforts of his players after a difficult encounter with Inter in the Milan derby on Wednesday evening.

Gattuso's side managed a goalless draw with rivals Inter at San Siro, despite many good opportunities for their opponents.

Gianluigi Donnarumma somehow kept a clean sheet during the derby match - though he did rely on VAR and two absolute howlers from Inter striker Mauro Icardi. But regardless of any luck received by Milan, manager Gattuso has highlighted his 'perfect' defence after the game.

Speaking to the press, Gattuso is very much looking towards the future - adamant that his side cannot give up after failing to make ground on the night's opponents.

"We hold on to this point," Gattuso began, via that club's official website. "My boys liked me at a tactical level: today (Alessandro) Romagnoli and (Leonardo) Bonucci, along with the full-backs, were perfect, even if we made too much mistakes in terms of quality.

"Now the championship goes on and there is an Italian Cup final to play, we must not give up for any reason. We are young, with the work I hope to be able to cancel our faults. Today it was difficult and losing again would have been very difficult to digest.

"At times we give the feeling of being a European football team, but often the Serie A forces you to make a lot of mistakes."

The manager also took the time to discuss Andrea Conti's difficult injury situation. The full back has spent almost all season out with a complicated knee injury, but Gattuso can't wait for his return.

"I am sure that he will return, it is a patrimony of society and we wait for him with open arms because we are lacking in all respects. Now stay calm.