Hatem Ben Arfa Interested in Joining Former Boss at Leicester City After Announcing PSG Departure

Paris Saint-Germain outcast Hatem Ben Arfa would be interested in returning to the Premier League with Leicester City, according to reports in France.

The former Newcastle attacker confirmed last week that he will be leaving PSG when his contract expires at the end of the season, having not played a single game for the club during the 2017/18 season, and will be available on a free transfer in the summer.

PHILIPPE DESMAZES/GettyImages

Ben Arfa joined Paris after a successful spell at OGC Nice, where he was under the stewardship of now Leicester manager Claude Puel, and according to La Parisien, the 31-year-old wouldn't be against re-joining his former manager at the King Power Stadium next season.

Rumours continue to link Leicester City with the French international, and the Foxes may be on the look out for more attacking players in order to fill the gap possibly left by Riyad Mahrez. Ben Arfa could fit the mould in terms of the type of player that they are looking for.

According to the report, Leicester City will face competition for the players signature in summer, with Lyon, Marseille and Montreal Impact all showing an interest. Although it is said that the player is not keen on a move over the Atlantic to join an MLS side.

It is said that Ben Arfa would prefer a move to a club in the Champions League, but the lure of working under his former manager could bring him to England. Leicester could also improve their chances of landing the player by qualifying for the Europa League next season.

The Foxes are currently 3 points behind Burnley in 7th place, with the two teams facing each other next weekend, in what could be a shoot out for the final European spot.



