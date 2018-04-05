'I'm Really Angry': Liverpool Coach Jurgen Klopp Slams Premier League Scheduling in Wake of UCL Win

Jurgen Klopp has hit out at the Premier League for scheduling Liverpool's clash against Everton for an early kick off on Saturday, following their emphatic performance at Anfield on Wednesday night.

The Reds won't have long to revel in their stunning 3-0 Champions League quarter final victory over Manchester City however, as a fierce derby awaits in just two days time, a scheduling nightmare which has Klopp questioning the league's decision makers.

Mohamed Salah, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Sadio Mane were all on the score sheet for the Reds in the opening 31 minutes in the all-English European Cup tie, but an injury to the Egypt international has left Liverpool with a lengthy injury list heading into the Merseyside derby.

"I can imagine a lot of people are happy about this, but we now play at 12:30pm on Saturday," Klopp told BT Sport, as quoted by Goal.

"If you want to see games like this, then the Premier League have to think about it. Everton are perhaps happier about this game than we are, and that's not fair.

"Being in your national competition should not cause you problems. We now have the problem to somehow find players for Saturday when people are telling us it is one of the most important games of the year.

"I'm not really over the moon at the moment – I'm really angry about a few people who make decisions in this league.

"If we had all players available against Everton but I don't play the best XI, what happens then? We all know [what happens]."

With little time to recover from their European ventures, Liverpool will be left to sweat on the availability of Emre Can and Ragnar Klavan - who both sat out the home leg with injuries - as centre back Joel Matip has been ruled out for the rest of the season, while Jordan Henderson will miss the clash at the Etihad Stadium due to suspension.

On Salah's injury which led to his forced substitution mid-way through the second half, Klopp revealed:





"He said to me after the game that he's all fine. However, I hope that is the case. We will have to wait."