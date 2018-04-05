Juventus Planning Summer Overhaul of Ageing Back Line With Dortmund's Sokratis Top of the List

Juventus are purportedly planning a substantial summer revamp of their ailing defence, with Borussia Dortmund's Sokratis Papastathopoulos topping the shortlist.

Following their ignominious 3-0 loss to Real Madrid in the home leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter final midweek, it appears Juventus' board have taken note, and conceded the fact that their once impenetrable defence is now weakened.

While both Chiellini and Barzagli are still expected to renew their contracts, reinforcements are set to be made with the acquisition of Sokratis, and the return of the highly regarded Atalanta loanee Mattia Caldara, according to Gazzetta della Sport.

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

At 29 years of age, and turning 30 before the summer, the Greek centre back is not exactly a youthful replacement, but he would fulfil the role of Schalke loanee Benedikt Howedes, who will not be picked up on a permanent basis after an injury blighted season in Turin.

However, their pursuit of the defender could be threatened by the apparent interest of both Manchester United and Arsenal.



Additionally, with Gigi Buffon expected to finally hang up his gloves this summer, former Arsenal man Wojciech Szczesny is expected to take on the reigns. This would leave space for a back up a keeper, and Bologna's Antonio Mirante is foreseen as the man to fulfil this role, with his contract running out in the next few months.

Other possible castaways could be Daniele Rugani, although at 23 there's still time for him to fulfil his potential, while veteran full backs Stephan Lichtensteiner and Kwadwo Asamoah are more likely candidates for the chopping block.

