Kevin De Bruyne Insists Liverpool Fans' Pre-Match Bus Attack Didn't Unsettle Man City Players

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has insisted he and his teammates were focused ahead of their Champions League quarter-final first leg, despite the raucous behaviour of some Liverpool fans on Wednesday.

City were given a hostile reception as they made their way to Anfield, with supporters lining a street near to the stadium and pelting the team bus with projectiles.

Some people also had fireworks and flares, and the team bus was apparerntly rendered unusable for the trip back to Manchester. Footage has emerged depicting the scenes from inside the bus as filmed by a City coach.

The Citizens went on to lose the tie 3-0 with all the goals coming in the first half from Mohamed Salah, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Sadio Mane, and some have suggested the visitors were caught cold after being 'suitably intimidated'.

However, superstar De Bruyne played down the incident, insisting they were professional enough to deal with it. He said, as quoted by Four Four Two magazine: "It was ok. I don't mind supporters doing that. I've had it before for my team. I think it's a nice feeling.

"Breaking windows is probably not done. But who am I to say something? I'm ok with it, as long as nobody's hurt I'm fine. No [it didn't affect the players], it doesn't change anything. As long as you keep the violence down there's nothing wrong with it."

Captain Vincent Kompany concurred, and the consensus in the City camp is that they were just beaten by the better team on the pitch.

Liverpool issued a public apology to their opponents and have said they 'cooperate fully with the authorities' to identify the supporters involved.

