Merseyside Police Confirm Investigation Opens After 2 Officers Injured in Anfield Bus Incident

By 90Min
April 05, 2018

Merseyside Police have confirmed that two officers were injured outside Anfield on Wednesday night in the build-up to Liverpool's Champions League clash with Manchester City after they were hit with projectiles thrown towards the visitors' team bus - with an investigation now underway. 


A collection of Liverpool supporters launched bottles, coins and various other items at City's bus as it made its way towards Anfield, leaving the driver's door smashed along with the front windscreen.

Merseyside Police are now conducting enquiries to identify the people responsible for the attack, and Match Commander Superintendent Paul White said, via the Independent“This behaviour by a number of people who threw bottles, cans and pyrotechnics towards the bus is completely unacceptable and we will conduct enquiries to identify who was responsible and bring them to justice.


“Thankfully no-one on the bus was injured, but injuries were caused to two of our officers when projectiles were thrown towards the bus. The officers and stewards are there to protect the public and keep them safe.

“We worked very closely with both clubs to ensure the safety of the public and the teams themselves, and it is disappointing to see that a number of people behaved in this appalling way.”


The Evening Standard claims that UEFA's disciplinary body is awaiting reports from the indecent before they make a decision over whether or not to open a case, with possible disciplinary actions to be taken should they find Liverpool in breach of Article 16 of ensuring order and security at the match. 

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

The behaviour and actions from members of Liverpool's support base were condemned by the club in the immediate aftermath as they issued an apology on their website to City.


The statement read: "The club condemns in the strongest possible terms the scenes which preceded our Champions League quarter-final, which resulted in damage being inflicted on the Manchester City team bus during their arrival at Anfield.

"We apologise unreservedly to Pep Guardiola, his players, staff and officials caught up in the incident.The behaviour of a number of individuals was completely unacceptable and the club will cooperate fully with the authorities to identify those responsible."

