Real Madrid's Martin Odegaard Suffers Season Ending Injury During Loan Spell With Heerenveen

By 90Min
April 05, 2018

Martin Odegaard may have played his last game of the season after the Norway international suffered a broken metatarsal.

Odegaard has spent the season on loan at Dutch Eredivisie side SC Heerenveen from Real Madrid. The Super Frisians confirmed the bone break in a statement on their website

In 2015 it was almost impossible to escape the news that Real Madrid had signed a 16-year-old Odegaard from Norweigen club Strømsgodset in a deal which reportedly rose to up to €8m. He was tipped to be the next big thing, as the teenager signed a bumper £80,000-a-week deal with Los Blancos. 

Not the news I hoped for... Will work hard to come back as soon as possible.

A post shared by Martin Ødegaard (@odegaard.98) on

Since making his move to Madrid, Odegaard played predominantly for the club's Castilla 'B' team. He made 62 appearances for the youth side, scoring five goals and creating eight. 


Since making his loan move to Heerenveen, the midfielder has played 43 times in all competitions and has scored three goals. 

3 points!

A post shared by Martin Ødegaard (@odegaard.98) on

But unfortunately it would seem that Odegaard has played his last game for the Dutch side, and will now be expected to make a decision about his future in the summer. 


He is apparently contracted to Madrid until the summer of 2021, but is yet to decide whether he will stay in the Spanish capital and fight for a place in the first team. 

"Later, we will see what happens," he said while on international duty with Norway, as quoted by ESPN. "It could be [another loan], but this is not the right moment to speak about it."

 

