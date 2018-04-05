VIDEO: Steven Gerrard & Frank Lampard Have Very Different Reactions to Oxlade-Chamberlain Stunner

Steven Gerrard was delighted with Liverpool's performance against Manchester City at Anfield, following the Reds' 3-0 thumping of their domestic rivals, and was therefore dumbfounded by the results of a fan poll during his pundit work with BT Sport.

Jurgen Klopp's side raced to a 3-0 lead in the opening half hour, and subsequently held on to ensure they take a healthy advantage into the return leg at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday.

"42% of people still think Man City can go through..."



Steven Gerrard: "I don't!"



We wouldn't expect any other response 😂 pic.twitter.com/UcIRVPAqPp — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 4, 2018

Pep Guardiola's side was denied an away goal at Anfield which ensures an early appearance on the score sheet in the second leg for Liverpool would result in City requiring five unanswered goals to progress to the semi finals of the competition.

However, the Premier League leaders have proven this season that they are capable of scoring in quick succession, and their star-studded forward line has fans refusing to write them off just yet.

The Liverpool legend sat alongside Gary Lineker, Frank Lampard and Rio Ferdinand on Wednesday night and when BT Sport asked the question, 'Can Man City still progress to the Champions League semi finals?’ 42% of people said ‘yes.’

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

When the former Liverpool skipper was asked what he thought of the results, his answer was simple: "I don’t.

“I think Liverpool have enough to get the job done in the second leg. But you have to show City respect. They’re more than capable of creating lots of chances.”





Despite both Lampard and Ferdinand agreeing with Gerrard that the tie is all but over following Liverpool's masterclass in the first leg. The former Chelsea man was not best pleased when Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain blasted home Liverpool's second of the evening - as seen below - as television cameras caught the 39-year-old with a grim expression in the immediate aftermath.

Lampard's face when Ox scores last night 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/DobGfQTooY — LFCTS (@LFCTS) April 5, 2018

On the Reds' performance, Gerrard added: “The Liverpool players and manager will all come out and be humble because there’s another 90 minutes to play.





“I think we’ve seen both sides of Liverpool tonight. The pressing side, with their aggressive on the front foot and excellent on the regain and the counter attack.

“And second half they ring the 18-yard box, they were excellent to a man defensively. And basically they forced City to run out of ideas.”