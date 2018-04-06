Everton vs Liverpool Preview: Previous Meeting, Recent Form, Team News & More

Merseyside bragging rights are at stake on Saturday lunchtime as Everton and Liverpool clash in the 231st meeting between the local rivals.

Everton are desperate to end their 16-match winless run against their neighbours while a buoyant Reds squad will hope to inflict further pain on a north west rival after their 3-0 demolition of Manchester City.

Here's the lowdown on what's worth knowing ahead of the Goodison Park encounter:

Past Meeting

Image by Tom Power

Virgil van Dijk enjoyed a memorable Liverpool debut as he netted the winning goal in a 2-1 FA Cup triumph for Jurgen Klopp's men in early January.

James Milner's first half penalty had given the hosts the lead in the third round contest, but Gylfi Sigurdsson's wonderful effort midway through the first half had appeared to ensure a replay was on the cards.

That was until £75m arrival van Dijk powered home a header five minutes from time - the centre-back meeting a corner in thunderous fashion to break Evertonian hearts and end their chances of silverware for another season.

Recent Form

Image by Tom Power

Everton head into this weekend's bout off the back of a 3-1 humbling by Premier League leaders City, with Yannick Bolasie's second half consolation providing the briefest bit of cheer on an unforgettable night.

Before that Sam Allardyce's charges had chalked up back-to-back wins over Brighton and Stoke City to give themselves the slimmest of chances of qualifying for next season's Europa league via the league standings.

Liverpool did what the Toffees couldn't, meanwhile, as they thumped Pep Guardiola's side in the first leg of their Champions League quarter final on Wednesday.

That triumph was their third on the spin in all competitions, and only Manchester United have handed the Reds a defeat in their past 12 games since a shock 3-2 FA Cup loss to West Brom in late January.

Team News

Image by Tom Power

Allardyce will welcome Ashley Williams back to his squad after his three-match ban, while Idrissa Gana Gueye is fit to feature after a short hamstring injury lay-off.

Sigurdsson, James McCarthy, Eliaquim Mangala and Maarten Stekelenburg remain sidelined through injury, however, with Mason Holgate joining them after undergoing ankle surgery.

Klopp won't risk Mohamed Salah after the red hot forward limped off against City, while the likes of Sadio Mane, Andy Robertson and James Milner could be rested ahead of next Tuesday's return leg.

Adam Lallana, Joel Matip, Joe Gomez and Emre Can join Salah on the sidelines and won't be fit for selection either.

Predicted Everton Lineup: Pickford; Coleman, Jagielka, Keane, Baines; Gueye, Rooney; Walcott, Davies, Bolasie; Tosun.

Predicted Liverpool Lineup: Karius; Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Van Dijk, Moreno; Wijnaldum, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Ings, Firmino, Solanke.

Prediction

Image by Tom Power

It can be argued that Everton will never have a better time to beat Liverpool and secure a first win over them since October 2010, what with the Reds potentially resting their key men ahead of Tuesday.



However, the Blues' negative mindset against the Reds will most likely be the deciding factor again, and on home soil they'll be expected to take the game to their neighbours.

That will allow Klopp's men to hit Everton much like City did last Saturday and, as long as they take their chances, it'll be 17 games without defeat for Liverpool over the troubled Toffees.



Prediction: Everton 1-2 Liverpool