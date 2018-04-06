Jose Mourinho Boosted as 4 Man Utd Players Return Back to Fitness Ahead of Manchester Derby

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has revealed he will have a fully fit squad barring only second choice goalkeeper Sergio Romero for the derby against Manchester City on Saturday after a raft of players returned from spells on the sidelines.

United are still fighting for second place in the Premier League, while a win or even a draw at the Etihad Stadium this weekend will temporarily derail City's title party.

#MUFC are in good spirits ahead of Saturday's crunch match! 👌 pic.twitter.com/Et2P7xbrWv — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 6, 2018

"Everybody is coming back but Sergio is injured," Mourinho told MUTV. "It's been a good week. I would say a normal week - no midweek match or Champions League for us, so more time to train. But a good normal week I would call it."

Romero's absence of a result of an injury sustained on international duty with Argentina last month could keep the 31-year-old for a number of weeks and will see young Portuguese stopper Joel Castro Pereira take a place on the bench instead.

With City potentially taking their eye off the game to focus on overturning a hefty Champions League quarter final deficit after being hammered 3-0 by Liverpool on Wednesday, Mourinho's options for this weekend have been significantly boosted.

Ander Herrera, Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo are all fully fit. Even Daley Blind, who has been sidelined with an ankle problem since mid-January, trained on Friday and could be in contention.

"Obviously it's our objective to fight in the league and for that we need points, so my objective for tomorrow is to try and win points that can help us finish second," Mourinho said on the importance of winning despite City's vast lead at the top of the table.

"Normally the number of points we have would put us in the fight for the title. But we are not because Man City have a very good number of points that makes it difficult for the second place team."