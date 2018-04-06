Jurgen Klopp Blasts 'Idiot' Liverpool Fans Who Attacked Manchester City Coach Outside Anfield

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has blasted the 'idiot' Reds fans who attacked the Manchester City coach prior to Wednesday night's Champions League quarter final at Anfield, subjecting the vehicle to extensive damage that left it un-driveable afterwards.

Liverpool have been charged by UEFA over the incident before the game, with bottles, cans and flares all hurled at the City coach as it made its way to the stadium.

Klopp has apologised on behalf of the club and cannot believe the behaviour of a small minority, who he claims have 'killed everything'.

"I have to say apologies again for how things happened before the game," the German is quoted as saying by BBC Sport as he addressed the media ahead of Saturday's Merseyside derby.

"It's so strange. You go with your own bus through the crowd and it feels fantastic and it's great. It's support, it's passion. We come into the stadium and the first thing I heard was they had smashed the bus of Manchester City and it kills everything.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

"You can't feel it anymore. You give everyone the opportunity to do something good and because of a few idiots it might never happen again."

Liverpool won the game 3-0 to give themselves a massive advantage ahead of the return leg at the Etihad Stadium next week. But it came at a price as top goalscorer Mohamed Salah was forced off with a groin injury shortly after half time.

Klopp admitted that Salah will not be risked and won't play unless he is 100% fit.

ANTHONY DEVLIN/GettyImages

"I cannot make Mo available because it's the derby, I would never do it. It's not possible. I don't think any of our supporters want us to do that," the Reds boss said (via LiverpoolFC.com).

"If he is a doubt, he will not be involved. That's how it is with all of them; if they are not 100 per cent fit they cannot be involved. I would not rest a player with absolutely nothing, with no problem."

(You may also be interested in '4 Key Battles That Could Decide the 231st Merseyside Derby Between Everton & Liverpool on Saturday')