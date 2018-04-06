Leicester City vs Newcastle United Preview: Classic Encounter, Key Battle, Team News & More

Leicester City will be looking to close the gap to Burnley in seventh on Saturday, when they host Newcastle United at King Power Stadium.

The gap to seventh is just three points, and Leicester City are heading into the game off the back of a hard fought 2-0 victory against Brighton and Hove Albion.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United will be looking to take another step towards Premier League safety. They have scored four goals in their last two Premier League games, keeping two clean sheets in the process. Both sides' recent form will make for an interesting clash.

Classic Encounter

FULL TIME: Newcastle 0-3 #LCFC. Vardy, Ulloa and Okazaki on target as they go TOP OF THE TABLE! pic.twitter.com/wthriZGM90 — BBC Leicester Sport (@BBCRLSport) November 21, 2015

Leicester City beat convincingly Newcastle 3-0 at St James' Park en route to their Premier League title back in the 2015/16 season.

It was a record-equalling day for Jamie Vardy, who scored in his tenth successive Premier League game to match the record, previously held by former Manchester United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy.

Further second half strikes from Leonardo Ulloa and Shinji Okazaki took Leicester to the top of the Premier League table and sent them on their way to lifting the Premier League trophy.

Key Battle





Jamie Vardy vs Jamaal Lascelles

6 - Jamie Vardy is the first player to ever score against each of Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Man City, Man Utd and Spurs in the same @premierleague season. Hero. pic.twitter.com/ztjEJtoTrz — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 10, 2018

Vardy has scored in his last two Leicester games, and also found the net for England against Italy in the recent international break. The 31-year-old striker will be looking to continue that form against Newcastle on Saturday, but will come up against a stern test when he faces Jamaal Lascelles.

Newcastle captain Lascelles has played 20 Premier League games this season, and his fine form has been reflected by the fact that he has recently been linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur.

Adrien Silva vs Jonjo Shelvey

Watching #nufc today, and England’s last 2 friendlies, surely Gareth Southgate must at least consider taking a gamble on Jonjo Shelvey. His range of passing is on a different level to most of the current England midfielders. — Andy Kerr (@AndyKerrtv) March 31, 2018

Saturday afternoon's game could be won or lost in the centre of midfield. If he is in the right frame of mind, Shelvey has the ability to dictate the tempo of a game with his great vision and range of passing.

However, the former England international will be up against Portugal midfielder Adrien Silva, who formerly captained Sporting CP before his move to Leicester. The midfield duel will be an interesting battle for the neutral to watch, and could have a massive impact on the outcome of the game.

Team News

Yet another injury blow. 😔https://t.co/bTABcWCBoq — Mercury LCFC (@MercuryLCFC) April 5, 2018

Leicester City will be without midfield duo Wilfred Ndidi and Matty James, who are ruled out through suspension and injury respectively.

Ndidi starts his two match ban after picking up his second sending off of the season, while James has been ruled out for the rest of this campaign with an achilles injury.

Otherwise, Foxes manager Claude Puel has a fully fit squad for the visit of Newcastle.

The only absentees for the Magpies will be Jesús Gámez and Rob Elliot, who are both ruled out through injury.

Predicted Leicester lineup: Schmeichel; Simpson, Morgan, Maguire, Chilwell; Mahrez, Silva, Iborra, Albrighton, Okazaki, Vardy.





Predicted Newcastle lineup: Dúbravka; Yedlin, Lascelles, Lejeune, Dummett; Diamé, Shelvey; Ritchie, Ayoze, Kenedy; Gayle.

Prediction

Both teams have plenty to play for this season, so we can expect a high octane game. However, there may not be too many goals as both teams have been defensively resolute of late.

We're going to go for a narrow Leicester City win, although we would advise leaving this one out of your accumulator this weekend.

Prediction: Leicester City 1-0 Newcastle United



