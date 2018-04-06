Saido Berahino's Premier League Career Could Be Finished After Being Banished to Stoke's Under-23s

After bursting onto the scene with West Bromwich Albion in the 2014/15 season, notching an impressive 20 goal haul at only 21-years-old, Saido Berahino had the potential to become one of England's finest strikers.

Fast forward to 2018 and Berahino has gone two full years since he last scored a competitive goal, with the striker, now of Stoke City, looking as though his career in the top flight of English football has ended before it truly began.

Since joining the Potters for £12m in January 2017, Berahino has failed to repay the relegation threatened side with a single goal, although that isn't the root of his current turmoil with the Premier League outfit.

With Stoke manager Paul Lambert concerned about the 24-year-old's diminishing performances, he planned on playing Berahino in an Under-23s match against Aston Villa, with the Potters boss instructing the striker to arrive at the club's Clayton Wood training ground at 9:15am.

However, Berahino failed to turn up until 9:45am, infuriating Lambert who has sent the perpetually out of form striker to play and train with the reserves, as reported by the Telegraph.

With the former England Under-21 international struggling for fitness and game time with Stoke, his career at the bet365 stadium, and indeed in the Premier League, could well and truly be over soon.

Having suffered a fall from grace since his breakout season, Berahino may be forced to move to a team in the lower tier of English football, or indeed look for opportunities to ply his trade abroad, should he wish to recover some of his early career form.