Spanish Media Outlet Make Huge Transfer Claim About Swap Deal Involving Barcelona & Arsenal Stars

Media in Spain have made an audacious claim about a potential swap deal involving Ousmane Dembélé and Héctor Bellerín.

According to Spanish outlet Don Balon, who have built a reputation for extraordinary transfer claims, Barcelona are keen on the deal due to the poor form of Nélson Semedo - who has made 16 appearances in La Liga - at right back for the Catalan giants this season.

Aitor Alcalde/GettyImages

Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde is said to be unimpressed by the 24-year-old Portuguese defender, and sees Barcelona academy graduate Bellerín as an ideal replacement. Bellerín grew up in Barcelona, and came through La Masia before his move to Arsenal at the age of 16.

However, the report also claims that Barcelona could face competition, as Real Madrid are also interested in Bellerín, as Dani Carvajal is another right back who has been disappointing for his club this season.

Meanwhile, Dembélé is also said to be on the radar of recruitment staff at Arsenal. The 20-year-old winger, formerly of Borussia Dortmund, will be well known to Arsenal's Head of Recruitment, Sven Mislintat, who joined Arsenal from the Bundesliga side.

Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele remained on the bench for the entire game in the 4-1 victory against Roma, with Ernesto Valverde opting to bring on Paulinho, Andre Gomes and Denis Suarez at the Frenchman's expense. What do you think? pic.twitter.com/hOgeAS366Q — Barca Universal (@BarcaUniversal) April 5, 2018

Furthermore, the report from Spain claims that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has already started trying to convince Arsène Wenger to bring his former Dortmund teammate to north London.

Despite Dembélé only scoring one goal in 15 appearances for Barcelona this season, Wenger is said to see similarities between the youngster and Arsenal legend Thierry Henry. If the young Frenchman does make the move to the Emirates Stadium, he would have to set the world alight to get himself into the same bracket as Henry.