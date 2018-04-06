Wayne Rooney Hits Back With Brilliant Response After Rio Ferdinand Jokes About 'Shinned' Derby Goal

By 90Min
April 06, 2018

Ex-Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney has jokingly had his say on which he thinks is the better goal: his 2011 Manchester derby overhead kick or the one scored by former colleague Cristiano Ronaldo in the Champions League against Juventus this week.


It comes after another old team-mate, Rio Ferdinand, cheekily suggested that Rooney had scored the sensational derby winner off his shin instead of making proper contact like Ronaldo.

ALBERTO PIZZOLI/GettyImages

"[Rooney's] one was off his shin pad, but the occasion and where [Ronaldo] is, to score this goal..." Ferdinand said in his role as a BT Sport pundit.

"The athleticism - look how high he is off the floor - it is a joke."

But Rooney was able to respond ahead of assisting with the draw for the Under-17 European Championship, defending his own sublime goal.

"Well I texted Rio and I think it's actually a harder technique to do off your shin, so I think I'll go with my own," he told draw host and former England Women's right-back Alex Scott, who is making a fine transition into a media career, with a grin.

