Augsburg 1-4 Bayern Munich: Reds Secure Sixth Straight League Title in All Bavarian Clash

Bayern Munich have officially been crowned Bundesliga champions for a sixth consecutive season after securing a 4-1 win over their neighbours FC Augsburg.

The Bavarian giants came from behind to comfortably beat their local rivals on Saturday, with two of the club's four goalscorers winning their first ever Bundesliga title.

Manager Jupp Heynckes only took charge of the club in October but Bayern's outstanding turnaround this season has seen them crowned German champions once again - Heynckes' fourth Bundesliga title as a manager.

Bayern understandably made a number of first team changes in Augsburg ahead of the second leg of their Champions League match against Sevilla on Wednesday, which included seeing Robert Lewandowski, Thomas Müller and Thiago Alcântara drop to the bench.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

Augsburg actually carved open the first two chances of the game. Star man Michael Gregoritsch set up both Cauiby and Philipp Max early in the match but neither player was able to test Bayern's goalkeeper Sven Ulreich.

Augsburg did eventually find their way past Bayern but the Fuggerstädter needed a huge slice of luck to take the lead.

Erm... that wasn't in the script. Augsburg take the lead with an unfortunate Süle OG and Boateng is down injured 🤐 (18') #FCAFCB 1-0 — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) April 7, 2018

Sergio Córdova impressively nicked the ball off a lethargic Jérôme Boateng but the Venezuelan striker saw his effort saved by Ulreich. However, the ball rebounded back of the face of Niklas Süle and trickled into the back of the net to put Augsburg into a shock lead.

But Bayern were back on level terms just 10 minutes later through summer signing Corentin Tolisso. The French midfielder was left unmarked in the penalty area and met Joshua Kimmich's looping cross with ease, smartly heading the ball into the ground past a helpless Marwin Hitz.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

The turnaround should have been completed through Kimmich minutes later but this time Hitz was able to keep out Bayern's goalbound header.

The Bavarian giants were able to carve open one more opportunity before the break and this time they made no mistake in front of goal.

Kimmich outrageously nutmegged Augsburg's defender before firing a low cross towards James Rodríguez and the Colombian playmaker calmly finished from close range, with Bayern finding themselves with one hand on the Bundesliga trophy heading into half time.

Sebastian Widmann/GettyImages

Bayern looked to start the second half at a slower pace, a similar tactic used by Jupp Heynckes after taking the lead against Sevilla, in an effort to limit the number of chances Augsburg would have.

Although the hosts were seeing their chances come few and far between, Bayern were creating opportunities and they soon doubled their lead through Arjen Robben.

The ball pinballed around the penalty area following a free kick and James Rodríguez smartly pulled the ball back for Robben to strike, with the Dutchman's left-footed effort flying past Marwin Hitz in the blink of an eye.

Robben then came close to scoring his second of the game with a free kick from just outside the penalty area but his effort was smartly saved by Augsburg's goalkeeper.





Sandro Wagner was able to put the gloss on Bayern's title-deciding victory with a powerful header from Sebastian Rudy's corner in the last few minutes of the game, and the German giants comfortably held on to be crowned Bundesliga champions once again.