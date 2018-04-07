Manchester City hosts rival Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday with a chance to clinch the Premier League title.

Man United enters Saturday in second place in the Premier League table with 68 points, 16 behind City's 84. With only seven matches remaining in the season, Man City would clinch the title with a win–and in doing so would be the fastest team to lift the trophy in league history. A draw or Man United win would put the title celebration on hold.

That would be quite welcome for Jose Mourinho, whose defense has allowed just 23 goals on the season, second only to Pep Guardiola's City. Offensively, Romelu Lukaku leads the team in scoring with 15 league goals in 30 matches.

Man City, meanwhile, may be limited in personnel, with the club hoping for a Champions League comeback vs. Liverpool on Tuesday.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

