PHOTO: China's Leaked Nike Shirt Set to Rival Nigeria's As Hipster Fan Favourite

The 2018 World Cup is fast approaching and fans have been spending the last few months deciding which of the latest international kits are their favourites - with Nigeria's new away shirt deemed to be a must-have for any budding kit collector.

The likes of Japan, Colombia and even Australia have also impressed most neutrals with their brand new designs ahead of the competition in Russia.

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

But China PR - a team who haven't qualified for the competition this summer - could win the race to be unofficially awarded the best international kit with their most recent release which was leaked on social media.

Nike's design for the "Vapor" kit includes a number of monochromatic dragons across the body of the shirt, something which is a stunning reference to Chinese culture.

If only China improved at football as fast as their kits improved. 🐉🇨🇳🔥 pic.twitter.com/XN2BB2RIVo — BMOnus 👲 (@BMOnusGamer) April 5, 2018

(You may also like Picking a World XI of Players From Countries Ranked Outside Top 100 in the FIFA Rankings)

Although China PR won't be participating in the competition this summer, this kit could prove to be one of the most popular international shirts among neutral football fans and it is set to be released soon.

The Chinese kits have often proved to be fairly uninspiring in their design in the past, often just being a full red or white kit depending on if they were playing home or away.

However, this most recent design is an innovative move for Nike to make and the shirt could prove to be very popular for fans across the world.