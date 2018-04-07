Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Preview: Classic Encounter, Team News & More

Real Madrid welcome Atletico Madrid to the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday for what could be a season-defining contest in terms of second spot in La Liga this May.

Los Blancos head into the Madrid derby on the back of two consecutive 3-0 victories; overcoming both Las Palmas in the league last weekend and Juventus in the Champions League in midweek by the same scoreline.

Meanwhile, Atleti pose a similarly impressive recent record; having tasted defeat just once in their last five outings across all competitions - which came as Villarreal grabbed two late goals to secure a shock comeback win last month.

So ahead of what is sure to be a more entertaining contest than the goalless draw both sides played out when meeting at the Wanda Metropolitano for the first time earlier this season, let's take a look at all you need to know.

Classic Encounter

Real Madrid 4-1 Atletico Madrid (2014 Champions League Final)

After Diego Godin gave Diego Simeone's underdogs the lead shortly after the half-hour mark at the Estadio da Luz in Lisbon, it looked, finally, as though they were set to topple their fiercest rivals on the grandest stage.





However, in the third minute of second half injury time, Los Blancos' saviour, Sergio Ramos, once again rescued his beloved Los Vikingos; powering his header past Thibaut Courtois to set up a period of extra-time which would see the favourites run rampant.

Goals from Gareth Bale, Marcelo and a Cristiano Ronaldo penalty all came in the final 15 minutes of the additional period, and offered Carlo Ancelotti the privilege of being the man to take Real Madrid to 'La Decima'.

Team News





Zinedine Zidane declared to the Spanish media he has no new injury concerns ahead of Atleti's visit to the Bernabeu on Sunday, although the Frenchman is expected to rotate with Champions League football in mind.

Jesus Vallejo could be involved in his first Madrid derby after Raphael Varane's slow return to training after picking up a knock during his side's win over Juventus, while Gareth Bale, Marco Asensio and Mateo Kovacic are all tipped to be included in Los Blancos' starting XI.

Simeone, meanwhile, does not have the same luxuries as his counterpart from across the city, with the Argentine currently only bolstering a squad with four fit defenders, after Jose Maria Gimenez was ruled out.

It had been hoped that the centre-back's injury comeback would be in time for this weekend's monstrous clash, but that has not been the case, with only Juanfran, Godin, Stefan Savic and Lucas Hernandez, who could come up against his brother for the first time, the final four remaining.

Prediction





In recent La Liga seasons, Atletico Madrid have not had such a clear opportunity to topple their closest rivals, with Real's focus now firmly on success in the Champions League.

Zidane is expected to utilise the depths of his squad on Sunday, meaning the fine-tuned Atleti could have the upper hand in terms of match sharpness.

However, as has been proven this term once again, it is impossible to write Los Blancos off under almost any circumstance, and after sharing the spoils earlier in the season through a goalless draw, another point apiece seems likely, although both will be hunting for the win.





Score Prediction: Real Madrid 2-2 Atletico Madrid