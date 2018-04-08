BBC Pundit Raves Over Newcastle Star After Magpies Beat Leicester on Saturday

Match of the Day pundit Danny Murphy praised Newcastle forward Kenedy on Saturday after the Brazilian helped the Magpies to a surprise 2-1 victory against Leicester.

The 22-year-old, on loan from Chelsea, performed well as Rafa Benitez's side secured a crucial win that could go far towards Newcastle avoiding relegation.

Speaking on the BBC's highlight programme as quoted by HITC, Murphy waxed lyrical over the loanee, praising the impact he has made at Newcastle.

Mark Runnacles/GettyImages

"He’s given them good energy and freshened things up," he said. "He’s got great delivery, good energy, he goes at people and he’s confident and creativity. He’s given them a lift at a time when they were flat."





Kenedy, who was substituted just over an hour into Saturday's game for Christian Atsu, has two goals and two assists in eight Premier League games for Newcastle since joining the club from Chelsea in January.





Newcastle have opened up a 10 point-gap between themselves and Southampton, who play Arsenal on Sunday, and look certain to avoid the drop thanks to the win against Leicester.

Tony Marshall/GettyImages

The Magpies still have a few tough fixtures to play, including trips to Arsenal and Tottenham before hosting Chelsea on the final day, but whether either Stoke or Southampton can make up the gap remains to be seen.





While Kenedy played well in the 2-1 Leicester win, it was Jonjo Shelvey and Ayoze Perez who proved to be the match-winners for Newcastle before Jamie Vardy scored a late consolation.