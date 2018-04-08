Dead Ball Specialist: Lionel Messi Equals Legend's Record After Netting Yet Another Free-Kick

Lionel Messi dazzled for Barcelona yet again this weekend, hitting his 40th hat-trick for the club and his 29th in La Liga.

The Argentine put daylight between himself and the chasing pack for this year's Golden Boot, and was the star performer during the club's 3-0 victory over Leganes.

Alex Caparros/GettyImages

The magician opened the scoring with an utterly sublime free-kick, which was actually his sixth direct free-kick goal of the season - the most since Brazilian club legend Ronaldinho back in the 2006/2007 campaign.

The strike was hit with incredible whip and ferocity to the goalkeeper's near post from the right hand side of the box, and there is likely not a 'keeper in the world who would have saved it.

6 - Lionel Messi is the first player to score six direct free-kick goals in a single La Liga season since Ronaldinho Gaucho in 2006/07 (6). Brilliance. pic.twitter.com/MWkEfcSpJf — OptaJose (@OptaJose) April 7, 2018

It's been another stupendous season for Messi, who looks to have guided the Catalan giants to this year's league title. The club are still unbeaten and sit top of the pile on 79 points, 12 ahead of Atletico Madrid in second, with current champions Real Madrid in third on 16 points further back.

It's now 40 career free-kicks and counting for Messi, which is absolutely incredible to think that some forwards will not hit 40 goals period throughout their careers.

