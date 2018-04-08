Michy Batshuayi Claims He 'Always Wanted' to Play for Dortmund After Brilliant Start to BVB Career

Michy Batshuayi has revealed playing for Borussia Dortmund was one of his career aspirations, claiming it was an ambition of his to play for BVB during his days with Standard Liege.

The Belgium international joined Dortmund during the winter after struggling to secure regular game time under Antonio Conte at Chelsea, despite netting the title-winning goal during the Italian's first year at Stamford Bridge.

If you then you don't

don't love deserve

me at my me at my pic.twitter.com/K0Gqc10Wy3 — Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) April 6, 2018

But the limited opportunities in west London has opened the door for the 24-year-old to live out one of his primary footballing goals, starring for BVB.

“I've always wanted to play in Dortmund”, Batshuayi told French football magazine Onze Mundial, as quoted by the Bundesliga's official website.

"I'd already said so to reporters back in the day. If they tried hard enough they could find an article of me saying that when I was at Standard Liege!

Christof Koepsel/GettyImages

"I was asked who I wanted to play for in my career, and my reply was 'Marseille and Dortmund', and now I'm happy because I've done both. They are two major institutions, domestically and internationally."

Since his move in January, the Belgian has netted seven goals and provided one assist in nine showings, including a goal in Dortmund's 3-0 win over Stuttgart on Sunday. And the talisman is delighted he has been able to showcase his abilities to the world once again.

Good bounce back 🙏🏾 its not perfect yet but we work on it 💪🏾 congrats everyone for today’s job, well done team 🖤💛 @BVB — Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) April 8, 2018

"I came to Dortmund because I needed playing time in order to find myself”, Batshuayi added. “There were a lot of offers but with Dortmund everything was wrapped up very quickly.

"I'm psyched up right now because I spent a year and a half on the bench before. People are starting to see Michy again and it feels good.”