PHOTO: Man City Steward Spotted Laughing As Man Utd Players Celebrate Chris Smalling's Late Winner

A Manchester City steward appeared to join in the celebrations after Chris Smalling bagged a late winner in the dramatic Manchester derby.

Manchester United put City's title celebrations on hold by coming back from two goals down at the Etihad to secure a memorable 3-2 win.

The incredible comeback seemed to make a Manchester City steward very happy, via the Sun, as he displayed a wide smile shared with the Manchester United players celebrating in front of their fans.

Photo: Man City steward celebrating Smalling's winner with the #mufc team [sky] pic.twitter.com/FTFkvg3mO5 — utdhq (@utdhq) April 7, 2018

City went into half-time two goals to the good courtesy of strikes from Vincent Kompany and Ilkay Gundogan in a first half display that oozed class and showed why they will soon become champions.

However, the game turned on its head at the beginning of the second half, as a lack of a clinical edge from City and a more attacking style of play from United saw Paul Pogba net a quick-fire double within the space of two minutes.

United managed to seal the comeback through a well timed volley from Chris Smalling in the 69th minute.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Smalling later revealed Mourinho's half-time words which inspired the comeback. He said: "Mourinho emphasised that we didn’t want to be the clowns who are standing their watching them get their trophy. With that second half performance our fans deserved that.

"I think at half-time there was a lot of feeling sorry for ourselves. We could have been dead and buried at half-time, the first half was terrible, we dropped off, they could have been out of sight. When you make a mistake you want an opportunity to make amends and it came today.

"You could see the relief in my face, it was great to contribute. You never see Pogba hide, 11 players stood up at 2-0. We laid down a marker for next season. This season was about cementing second and next year it is pushing on."