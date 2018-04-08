Report Claims Liverpool Are Looking to Juventus for 'Heir to Coutinho' as Atletico Madrid Loom

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone does want to sign Juventus forward Paulo Dybala, and could use money generated from the potential sale of Antoine Griezmann.

The news from Sport Mediaset comes shortly after the revelation that the pair bumped into each other in a restaurant, where Simeone claims to have complimented him.

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

It was initially thought that they arranged to meet, but Simeone says he was dining alone while Dybala was there with friends and the situation was just a coincidence.

Despite there being 'nothing in it', the news now (via Calciomercato) is that Simeone would like to sign Dybala and will take steps to securing his signature in June.

Frenchman Griezmann is expected to leave the Wanda Metropolitano this summer, with Barcelona is likeliest destination, and so the club are going to need an able replacement.

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

Atleti could place a €110m offer on the table for the Bianconeri to consider, but could also include defender Stefan Savic in the deal since Juve are keen on him.

The Spaniards could have competition on their hands so will have to be efficient - Premier League sides Liverpool and Tottenham are both reportedly keen and have been keeping tabs on the 24-year-old.

Despite the emergence of Mo Salah, the Reds are still looking for a replacement for Philippe Coutinho and could fight Atletico for Dybala, who can operate as an attacking midfielder.

