The weekend in which the Premier League title could have been secured by Pep Guardiola's Manchester City men took a dramatic twist at the Etihad, as a Paul Pogba inspired Manchester United battled back to save their blushes.

Away from Manchester, the weekend's other games saw Chelsea all but surrender any chances of making the top four as they were held by West Ham, while the battle for survival at the bottom saw some significant twists.

Here are six of the best moments from a scintillating weekend of Premier League football...

Best Goal

It's fair to say that Ayoze Perez isn't the most prolific of goalscorers - he has just four league goals this season - but his industry and determination saw him bag one of the goals of the weekend.

The Spaniard chased down Florian Lejeune's clearance eagerly in anticipation of a mistake, and while Harry Maguire and Wes Morgan dithered in meeting it, Perez took advantage. The 24-year-old saw Kasper Schmeichel off his line and proceeded to lob the Dane from roughly 30 yards.

Honorable mentions to Crystal Palace duo Wilfried Zaha and Luka Milivojevic for their strikes as well, but Perez's opportunist effort takes the crown.

Best Save

In what was probably a game seen as a free hit for David Moyes in the Hammers' relegation battle, West Ham traveled to Stamford Bridge with little backing from most.

However, thanks to Joe Hart's heroics, the Irons left west London with a vital point, with one save in particular from the on loan Manchester City man standing out among many.

The England international reacted sharply to tip a fierce Marcos Alonso strike over the crossbar in acrobatic fashion, preserving their point in doing so.

Best Century of Appearances

Since arriving at Leicester from French side Caen back in 2015, it is safe to say that N'Golo Kante has had a decent time in England with the Foxes and now Chelsea.

In his first 100 Premier League appearances, the France international has played a vital role in two Premier League title successes, won the PFA Player of the Year and the Football Writers' Player of the Year, and has also been in the PFA Team of the Year for his first two years in England.

Not bad, N'Golo. Not bad at all.

Best WWE Finishing Move

As the seconds trickled away from Southampton while they came to terms with leaving the Emirates empty handed - despite a valiant effort - Jack Stephens let emotions overcome him.

As the defender surged forward late on, his shirt gripped firmly by Arsenal golden boy Jack Wilshere, Stephens retaliated, smashing Wilshere to the ground with his forearm.

Jack Stephens treated Wilshere like a small boy with that push😭😭😂 pic.twitter.com/K0WKXg74LL — ㅤ🇨🇩🇸🇱 (@6Flavs) April 8, 2018

The Southampton man received his marching orders, but WWE fans will be proud.

Best Impact Sub

We all know what Javier Hernandez can do in front of goal, and as a substitute, but it does seem like the Mexican saves his best form off the bench for the Stamford Bridge faithful.

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid man has entered the fray from the bench four times at the Bridge against Chelsea, and has scored in every game.

What more does he need to do to start, Moyesey?!

Best Desperate Claim For a Goal

After the Premier League ruled Spurs' second goal against Stoke as Christian Eriksen's, Harry Kane seems to be going to extreme lengths to claim the goal as his own after it supposedly touched his shoulder.

The 24-year-old England international let desperation creep in, in his race with Mohamed Salah for the Golden Boot, even going on to say that he 'swears on his daughter's life' that he touched it.

Harry, it's just one goal, let it go.