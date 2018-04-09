French Giants PSG & Monaco Join Premier League Clubs in Race to Sign Coveted Watford Star

French clubs Paris Saint-Germain and Monaco have reportedly expressed real interest in Watford ace Richarlison and have joined the race to sign the Brazilian winger.

The Mirror report that PSG and Monaco have joined the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea in the pursuit to sign the 20-year-old this summer, but Watford have slapped at hefty £40m price tag on their star man.

Richarlison - who is this season's most fouled Premier League star - started his career in England so brightly after he signed for the Hornets last summer from Fluminese for £11.2m. He scored in his second league game for the club and a purple patch toward the start of the campaign saw Richarlison score four and assist three in eight league games.

The Brazilian's form has since dipped massively and he has not netted for the Hornets since November. Manager Javi Gracia made the decision to drop Richarlison for their last game against Burnley, which was the first time he has been named on the bench since the opening game of the season.

Gracia insists that Richarlison is still very much key to his plans at Watford, suggesting that they would be reluctant to sell the rising star this summer.

Arsenal, Tottenham, and Chelsea have all been linked to the Brazilian at various stages of the season, particularly after the player himself expressed his desire to one day play at a higher level. But these most recent revelations from France have caused Watford to demand a £40m free for the winger in hope to ward off interest from other clubs.

The Hornets are without a win in their last four league matches, but remain in relative safety as they sit nine points clear of the relegation zone. Richarlison's slump in form has also been reflected in Watford's performances as a whole as they have failed to replicate the good results they earned at the start of the season.