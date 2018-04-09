Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane was quite the talent during his playing days. And he's undoubtedly a model player for many people.

One such person is his own player, although he's probably idolized by the entire Madrid squad - except maybe Cristiano Ronaldo, who probably thinks he's better.

Marco Asensio, though, has revealed that the Frenchman was on a poster in his bedroom while he was growing up. So we can imagine him still being starstruck having to work with Zidane on an almost daily basis.

"I had a poster of Zidane in my room because he was my idol when I was little," the midfielder revealed in an interview with Jorge Valdano on BeIN Sports (H/T Marca).

"He had that elegance, that talent and did everything that I loved when he was on the field."

The 22-year-old insists he hasn't made any changes to his way of playing since shooting to stardom, also tipping Real to win the Champions League for a third successive year, with the side dominating the competition at the moment.

"I don't think that I've ever changed my way of playing and have always tried to trust in my own game," he claimed.

"I never want to overthink things, I just want everything to flow and be natural and that's how I feel good and enjoy the game.

"In the Champions League, I think we showed in the tie against PSG that we are still as good a team as last year and are back at a good level so we can achieve things this year again."