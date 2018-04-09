Man Utd Preparing Monster Bid in Attempt to Beat Rivals City to Key Midfield Target

Manchester United are reportedly desperate to beat rivals Manchester City to the signing of Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Fred this summer, as Jose Mourinho looks to bolster his squad in a bid to mount a serious title challenge next season.

Fred has long been linked with both of these sides in recent months. Connections with City began way back when Pep Guardiola came up against the player earlier on in the camaign in the Champions League. Since then, reports have only intensified between the two parties - supposedly.

However, it's always been claimed that Fred would eventually end up in Manchester this summer - with Shakhtar's chairman confirming it. And according to the Mirror, Jose Mourinho is ready to break the bank to land his man, desperate to beat City to Fred's signature.

The report claims that the bidding war could escalate beyond £50m for the 25-year-old, but City refuse to pay over the odds for the anchorman.

Arsenal are also said to be interested in Fred, and links with his representative (and former Gunner) Gilberto Silva could definitely help a move on their end, but it is widely believed that the price tag would ultimately prove too costly for the north London outfit.

With a lot of midfield reshuffling expected at Old Trafford this summer, Fred's signing would be a huge boost to the club. As Maruouane Fellaini on his way out of the club, Michael Carrick retiring, and Ander Herrera's future uncertain, quality reinforcements in the middle of the park will be needed, and Fred would be a welcomed addition.