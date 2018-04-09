PHOTOS: New Man Utd Kit Leak & Design Prediction Reminds Fans of Another Premier League Club

Manchester United's home kit for the 2018/19 season has supposedly been leaked, with the new strip paying homage to the club's roots in the railway industry.

The new design takes a twist on United's usual plain red and black colours by adding black horizontal stripes across red socks. This had led some to predict that a gradient design will also be used on the shirt. However, this new look has reminded a lot of people of a strip previously worn by another Premier League outfit - Watford.

Footy Headlines have become well known for leaking football kits before their official launch and the website has seemingly managed to get their hands on the new Red Devils design.

According to their report, Adidas has decided to run with this look after they were 'inspired by the railway men that formed the club.'

Manchester United was formed in 1878 as Newton Heath LYR Football Club by the Carriage and Wagon department of the Lancashire and Yorkshire Railway depot at Newton Heath. The red and black lines have been inspired by the railways of the 19th century, which were often red and black.

Fans have begun to predict that the shirt will also likely have a black gradient going down the shirt to match with the leaked design of the socks. Franco Carabajal's prediction for the shirt can be seen above.

While the black line design does seem like a neat touch to the club's history, fans couldn't help but notice the striking similarity the kit has to one worn by Watford in the 2015/16 season.

The Hornets sported a yellow strip which also had black lines which became more prominent as they went down the shirt. A number of fans were not happy with the ideas for the new shirt, but will have to wait until the official kit launch to see the new design confirmed.