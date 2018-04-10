Arsenal Attacker Ruled Out for Remainder of the Season After Sustaining Knee Ligament Damage

Arsenal attacker Henrikh Mkhitaryan has been ruled out for the rest of the season - unless the Gunners reach the Europa League final, per the Mirror.

The 29-year-old, who moved from Manchester United last month in a deal that saw Alexis Sanchez go the other way, injured his knee in Europa action against CSKA Moscow last week.

The Mirror are reporting that scans have since revealed medial ligament damage, something which has effectively cost him the rest of the campaign - in the Premier League at least.

The player is now set to undergo intensive treatment on his injured knee. And it is believed that he could return for the Europa League final on May 16 if all goes well, of course, providing Arsenal actually make it there, but he will struggle to be fit before then.

The Gunners are nearly through to the semi-final stage of the competition, having beaten CSKA 4-1 last Thursday. But it wasn't without cost, as they're now poised to end their domestic campaign bereft of the decisive Armenian.