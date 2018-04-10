Aston Villa's Hopes of Signing England International Rest on Securing Promotion to Premier League

West Brom midfielder Jake Livermore is to be handed a Premier League lifeline by Aston Villa should the Birmingham-based club achieve promotion.

Villa boss Steve Bruce is keen on a reunion with his former Hull City player - Livermore has been identified as a top summer target for the club, according to the Daily Mail.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Any chance of a deal happening hinges on whether or not Villa achieve promotion, with the player believed to have his heart set on remaining in the English top flight.

The 28-year-old England international still has outside hopes of making England's World Cup squad and with West Bromwich Albion's relegation all but confirmed, Livermore is thought to be one of many players expected to depart the Hawthorns this summer.

Relegation for the Baggies will see the club look to cut its wage bill, with the likes of Johnny Evans, Jay Rodriguez, Salomon Rondon and Gareth Barry among those likely to move on.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

West Brom are 10 points from safety with only five games left to play and have won a paltry three games all season.